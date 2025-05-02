Etihadwe Marks World Day For Safety And Health At Work With A Week Of Awareness Activities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) reaffirmed its commitment to cultivating a safe and healthy work environment by hosting a dedicated week of awareness and engagement activities in line with the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, observed annually on 28 April.

Held under the theme of shared responsibility and proactive prevention, the week-long programme featured a range of initiatives aimed at strengthening occupational health and safety practices across all levels of the organisation.

A series of awareness sessions were organised in collaboration with the Civil Defence, drawing significant participation from staff involved in field operations and site supervision. Other sessions, led by internal teams, addressed everyday risks and highlighted the importance of adhering to safe work practices. The week also included interactive competitions, quizzes, and knowledge-sharing initiatives that encouraged greater involvement from employees across departments.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, said:“At EtihadWE, safety is a shared responsibility and a core value - not just a protocol. Our people are at the heart of every plan we execute and every service we provide, and it is our duty to ensure they return home safely every day. Through continuous awareness, active participation, and clear procedures, we aim to build a workplace where everyone feels empowered and protected.”

The company's Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Department plays a central role in driving this culture of prevention. Throughout the year, the department implements structured awareness programmes, including onsite guidance, first aid training, fire safety workshops, and targeted safety e-messages. In 2024 alone, EtihadWE conducted 142 training sessions and 64 evacuation drills across various sites.

Additionally, regular inspections are carried out to monitor compliance with safety standards and assess both active and occupied work areas, helping to identify and mitigate potential risks. The company also maintains a robust emergency response and evacuation framework, with clear protocols for scenarios such as fires, chemical spills, injuries, and natural disasters.

By integrating education, oversight, and preparedness, EtihadWE continues to ensure that occupational safety remains a cornerstone of its operational excellence.