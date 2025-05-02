Chinese Scientists Discover Gene That Enhances Rice Heat Resistance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: A research team from Huazhong Agricultural University in Wuhan in China, announced the discovery of a new gene called QT12, which has a strong ability to enhance rice's heat resistance and boost its productivity.

The discovery could be relevant in terms of having crops adapt to climate change. The researchers explained that the QT12 gene interacts with the NF-Y protein omplex under high-temperature conditions, forming a structure inside the rice grain similar to a protective shield. This structure helps reduce heat damage and maintain stable production of starch and protein.

The gene was field-tested in several regions within the Yangtze River Basin. The results showed that introducing QT12 into the hybrid rice strain Huazhan led to significant yield increases: 49.1% in Wuhan, 77.9% in Hangzhou, and 31.2% in Changsha, along with noticeable improvements in grain quality.