Kenya Grants Tea Factories Direct Access To International Markets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Nairobi: Kenya's Ministry of Agriculture on Friday announced a new policy recommendation, allowing all 142 tea factories nationwide to sell the commodity directly to the international market.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, said the new policy shift eliminates intermediaries and significantly improves tea farmers' profit margins.

"We want to ensure better returns for farmers, strengthen governance in the tea sub-sector and promote transparency in smallholder tea factories," Kagwe said in Nyeri, central Kenya, during the celebrations for International Tea Day.

Kagwe said that the latest policy shift augments Kenya's marketing strategies toward increased earnings for smallholder tea farmers amid intensifying efforts to penetrate emerging international markets.

"I am soon leading a high-level delegation that will include the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK), Kenya Tea Development Agency and the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA) to key destinations such as China, India, Russia, and the Middle East to promote Kenya's tea," Kagwe said.

Meanwhile, Kagwe announced the launch of an orthodox tea auction window within the Integrated Tea Trading System in June as a major step toward revitalizing Kenya's tea industry.

According to Kagwe, the new auction will be managed by EATTA in collaboration with the TBK.

He added that the new approach will strengthen the distribution channels and support a shift from the traditional Cut, Tear, and Curl (CTC) teas to more sustainable and premium orthodox teas.

Observed annually on May 21, International Tea Day is a call to honor the tea industry while encouraging collective actions to promote sustainable production, consumption and food security, according to the United Nations.