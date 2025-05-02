Prince Harry Loses Appeal Over UK Police Protection: Judge

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Prince Harry Friday lost his court bid to restore his UK police protection after the UK government downgraded his security when he stepped back from royal life and moved abroad.

Harry was not present for the judgement at London's Court of Appeal, in which Judge Geoffrey Vos said he "could not say that the Duke's sense of grievance translated into a legal argument" to challenge the decision to reduce the prince's security arrangements.