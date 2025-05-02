Lusail 3X3 Challenger International Tournament Set To Kick Off Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of Qatar's preparations to host the 2027 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup, the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has announced the launch of the Lusail 3x3 Challenger International Tournament today.

The two-day tournament is being held under the supervision of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and in cooperation with the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Organising Committee and Qatari Diar.

The tournament, which is part of the Challenger series supervised by FIBA ​​and considered a major global sporting event, will be held at Al Saad Square in Lusail Park, one of Qatar's most prominent modern cultural landmarks. The tournament includes 16 teams from around the world, with the competition system divided into two stages:

Preliminary stage (qualifiers)

Six teams will participate, divided into two groups, with the top team from each group advancing to the group stage.

Main stage (group stage)

Twelve teams, including 10 direct qualifiers and the two teams that qualified from the qualifiers, will be divided into four groups.

Qualifier details

The qualifiers will be held today, and the teams will be divided as follows:

Group A: Al-Gharafa of Qatar, Kaunas of Lithuania, and Nishinomiya of Japan.

Group B: Al-Doha of Qatar, Al-Khor of Qatar, and Kigali of Rwanda.

The top team from each group will advance to the group stage. The team that qualifies from Group A will join Group C, while the team that qualifies from Group B will join Group D.

The 12 teams were divided into four groups as follows:

Group A: Al-Wakrah of Qatar, Marbella of Spain, and Toulouse of France.

Group B: Al-Rayyan of Qatar, Partizan of Serbia, and Kandava of Latvia.

Group C: Partizan of Serbia, Lugano of Switzerland, and the team that qualified from Group A in the playoffs.

Group D: New York Harlem of the United States, Carolina of Puerto Rico, and the team that qualified from Group B in the play-offs.

Knockout Stage Qualification System

After the group stage, eight teams will advance to the quarter-finals, which will be held tomorrow evening. The winners will then meet in the semif-inals.

The top team from Group C will meet the runner-up from Group A, and the top team from Group B will meet the runner-up from Group D. The two winners will then meet in the semifinals. The final will be between the two semifinal winners.

The Lusail 3x3 Challenger International is one of a number of tournaments and events organized by Qatar leading up to the 2027 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup.

The tournament is also a qualifying event for the Masters tournaments on the 3x3 World Tour, adding significant sporting value and attracting international teams seeking to qualify and participate in major tournaments within this series.