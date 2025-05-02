QHA Hosts Draws For Qatar Cup, Amir Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Handball Association (QHA) conducted yesterday the draw for the Qatar Handball Cup and the Amir Handball Cup for the current sports season 2024-2025.

The draw for the Qatar Cup, in which the first four places teams in the general league participate, resulted in two matches between Al Duhail (second in league) and Al Rayyan (third in league), while Al Ahli will face Al Arabi in the semi-finals on Saturday, May 17. The final between the two winners will be held on May 19.

The draw for the Amir Cup also placed Al Khor with Qatar SC and Al Wakrah with Al Shamal in the play-offs.

In the Quarter Final, Al Sadd will play against Al Duhail and Al Gharafa will face the winner of the Al Khor-Qatar SC match, while Al Ahli will face Al Arabi, and Al Rayyan will face the winner of the Al Wakrah vs. Al Shamal match.

The Amir's Cup semi-finals will be held on May 25, while the tournament will conclude with the final on May 27.

The draw ceremony was supervised by Hamad Misfer Al Nuaimi, member of the board of directors of the Qatar Handball Association, in the presence of club representatives.

Last season, Al Arabi won the Qatar Cup title and Al Duhail won the Amir Cup title.