Barca's Ter Stegen To Return From Long Lay-Off For Valladolid Trip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start against Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday, his first appearance since September following a severe knee injury.

The 33-year-old Germany international required surgery after he ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee during a game against Villarreal early in the season.

"Marc is on the right track, at a good level. He has been training fantastically well for some time," Flick told reporters on Friday, confirming Ter Stegen would play this weekend.

Ter Stegen returned to the squad for Barcelona's Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid on April 26 but was an unused substitute.

He will replace Wojciech Szczesny, who came out of retirement to sign for Barcelona after Ter Stegen got hurt, as Flick looks to keep his players fresh while chasing a potential quadruple.

Szczesny is expected to regain his place for Tuesday's second leg of the Champions League semi-final tie away to Inter Milan after a 3-3 draw this week in Spain.

Flick was less forthcoming about injured top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, who missed the first leg against Inter with a hamstring problem.

Barcelona are four points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga with five games to play. Saturday's opponents Valladolid are bottom of the table and destined for relegation.

"La Liga is most important now, it is the best possible recognition for being at the highest level throughout the season," said Flick. "That's why a win is vital, games like these decide the competition."

Barcelona still have to play Real Madrid one more time this season, on May 11, at the Olympic stadium.

The Catalans have won all three previous meetings this term, with a 4-0 victory in La Liga last October and a 5-2 triumph in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.