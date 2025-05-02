Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inter's Martinez Doubtful For Barca Return With Hamstring Pull

2025-05-02 01:47:13
AFP

Milan, Italy: Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is expected to miss the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona next week after picking up a hamstring injury.

The Argentina striker was replaced at half-time of Wednesday's 3-3 draw in the first leg in Spain, after which coach Simone Inzaghi said he doubted Martinez would be fit for the return clash next Tuesday at the San Siro.

Inter on Friday confirmed Martinez had suffered a hamstring strain but did not say how long he would be sidelined.

Reports in Italy suggest that he faces at least a week out, meaning he would miss Saturday's game at home to Verona in Serie A and the visit of Barcelona.

Martinez is Inter's leading scorer this season with 21 goals in all competitions, eight of which have come in the Champions League.

