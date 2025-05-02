Birla Public School Shines At CBSE Qatar Cluster Handball Championship 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Birla Public School achieved a distinguished milestone by securing the title of Overall Champion in the girls' category at the CBSE Qatar Cluster Handball Championship, held at Galileo International School from April 26 to 28, 2025.

Demonstrating exceptional performance, the school's teams earned gold medals in both the Under-14 and Under-19 girls' categories, setting a new benchmark in the tournament. A total of 28 students represented the school, exemplifying athletic excellence, discipline, and commitment throughout the event.

This accomplishment reflects the outcome of rigorous training, expert coaching, and the unwavering support of the school faculty and management. The players' strategic gameplay, agility, and cohesive teamwork were instrumental in overcoming strong competition with poise and confidence.

The school takes great pride in this achievement, which reinforces Birla Public School's dedication to fostering sports as a vital component of holistic education. The management and senior leadership extended their sincere congratulations to the students, and coaching staff for their steadfast support and perseverance.

This victory not only enhances the school's sporting stature but also serves as an inspiration for students to pursue excellence in all spheres of development.