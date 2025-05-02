Americorps Members Are Critical To The 988 Suicide And Crisis Lifeline: Urgent Call For Continued Funding

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its launch in 2022, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has received millions of contacts from individuals in distress. What many don't see are the AmeriCorps members placed in crisis centers across the country, offering a steady voice and support in people's darkest moments. With an acute workforce shortage in the behavioral health sector, National Mental Health Corps AmeriCorps members have filled essential gaps. These dedicated members undergo rigorous training and bring empathy, stability, and commitment to a system strained by growing demand.

"A younger caller reached out and I was able to help them navigate the most challenging day of their life. It was early on in my term, and it was one of the first few calls I had taken. The caller was completely overwhelmed and unsure if they could make it through the hour, let alone the night. I realized that they weren't looking for solutions from me; they just needed someone to really hear them. I listened closely, validated their feelings, and gently helped them talk through what they were experiencing. By the end of the call, I noticed that their voice had softened and I could hear them take a deep breath before thanking me for help. That moment stayed with me throughout the rest of my time with the National Mental Health Corps," - National Mental Health Corps Member.

National Mental Health Corps AmeriCorps members are playing a frontline role in offering real-time support to individuals facing mental health emergencies, suicidal ideation, substance use crises, and emotional distress. "Our members are trained, trauma-informed responders who are saving lives every day-and they need continued support to keep doing this work. They are not only saving lives every day-they are easing the burden on overstretched mental health professionals and ensuring that help is available when people need it most," said Tricia Harrity, National Mental Health Corps CEO.

AmeriCorps' involvement in 988 serves two urgent public needs: expanding the mental health workforce and strengthening community response to mental health emergencies. Without this support, 988 crisis call centers risk losing trained crisis counselors, negatively impacting response times, and limiting accessibility for those in crisis.

Join the Movement

National Mental Health Corps is urging elected officials, foundations, and the public to recognize the impact AmeriCorps members have in keeping the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline accessible, responsive, and effective-and to take swift action to secure sustained funding.

National Mental Health Corps' mission: Leading the charge to solve the mental health workforce crisis. To learn more or support, visit and join the conversation on social media using #NMHC .

SOURCE National Mental Health Corps