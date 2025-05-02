Purina Opens Funding Opportunities For Scientific Research Proposals On The Unique Bond Between People And Pets

Universities, foundations, charities and NGOs can apply now through August 15, 2025, to receive funding of up to $40,000 for accepted human-animal bond research proposals

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Purina, a global leader in pet care, opened the application period for its 2026 Purina Sponsorship for Human-Animal Bond Studies (HAB) program, which supports innovative scientific research to deepen the understanding of the unique connections between humans and their pets. Now through August 15, 2025, researchers can submit their proposals for the chance to receive up to $40,000 in research funding from Purina.

This year, preferences will be given to proposals exploring the potential benefits of the human-animal bond in the following areas:



People in vulnerable situations, such as those in abusive relationships and/or experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder

The impact of human-animal interactions on the wellbeing of pets The bond between people and cats

"At Purina, we truly believe that people and pets are better together, and we are invested in understanding how to create stronger bonds and more joyful lives together," said Francois Martin, M.A., Ph.D., Manager, Global Pet Behavior and Welfare at Purina. "Through our Human-Animal Bond Studies program, we can better understand the healing power of pets and the variety of ways in which the bonds with our pets impact their lives and ours."

Purina has nearly 500 scientists, pet nutritionists, veterinarians, behaviorists and other credentialed pet experts on staff who are committed to helping pets live longer, healthier lives. Each year, Purina invests more than $100 million in research to drive pet nutrition forward and support the wellbeing of pets, which has led to countless groundbreaking innovations to enrich the lives of cats and dogs.

For more information on the program, visit . Completed applications must be sent to [email protected] .

Rules for 2026 Sponsorship Applications

Only proposals about cats and/or dogs will be evaluated.Only one proposal per researcher will be evaluated.Research must not be double-funded.Applicants with other corporate affiliations may pose a conflict of interest with Nestlé Purina PetCare's (aka Purina) business. Potential conflicts of interest will be evaluated by Purina. Purina reserves the right to disqualify an applicant/researcher on the grounds of conflict of interest.All research studies will require approval by Purina and the local ethical/animal use committee and must be fully compliant with local and national animal welfare regulations.Purina will only fund non-invasive research studies and procedures consistent with routine veterinary care. We do not participate in any invasive research that causes injury, illness or disease or that results in euthanasia of dogs or cats.All applications must provide a timeline with specific deliverables.All applications must present a detailed budget.Payments to the selected applicants will be divided by Nestlé Purina into pre-determined installments.University overhead cost will be limited to $1,000 USD maximum per application.If the application is accepted, Purina will be acknowledged as a sponsor in all communications about the project.Projects must be completed within a maximum of two years after receiving first installment.A final report must be submitted to Purina in order to receive the final installment.All communications regarding the sponsored projects (e.g., scientific abstracts, peer-reviewed publications) must be submitted to Purina for review before submission.If any intellectual property is generated by the Sponsorship, Purina shall have exclusive rights to negotiate a license for Intellectual Property first.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit Purina or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

