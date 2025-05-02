Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Festi Hf.: Employee Share Option Plan – Allocation Of Share Options To Executive Management


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) See the attached announcements regarding the granting of stock options to executive management under the share option plan, based on Article 10 of the Income Tax Act No. 90/2003.

  • Karen Ósk Gylfadóttir-tilkynning
  • Magnús Hafliðason-tilkynning
  • Kaupréttaráætlun fyrir starfsmenn Festi hf. og dótturfélaga

