World Fellowship Ride Charity Promotes The Franki Moscato Foundation

Franki Winning Golden Ticket on ABC's American Idol

Fellowship Ride USA May 10

Dieter Schneider

American Idol Winner's Suicide Prevention Cause Chosen by World Motorcycle Movement

- Dieter SchneiderOSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In its second year in the United States, the (May 10th) Fellowship Ride will gift all its event donations to the Franki Moscato Foundation to fight teen suicide in Wisconsin. Last year's ride event raised over ten thousand dollars.Fellows Ride, known in the U.S.A. as the“Fellowship Ride,” was founded by Dieter Schneider after the loss of his 23-year-old son to suicide. Schneider conducts rides in countries worldwide, including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Romania, Portugal, Norway, and the U.S.A. See: FellowsRideThe ride and festivities are hosted by the Wolf River H.O.G. Chapter of Shawano County, WI, and will occur in and around Doc's Harley-Davidson of Bonduel. Doc's is well-known for its spectacular patio, restaurant, antique shop, zoo, museum, and showroom. See: DocsHDThe Franki Moscato Foundation headquarters are in Oshkosh, WI. Leading this non-profit organization is Franki Moscato, a 23-year-old music artist who has been an active advocate for teen suicide prevention since she was eleven. Moscato is best known as a regular Anthem singer for the Green Bay Packers and for winning the Golden Ticket on the 2019 season of ABC's American Idol.The proceeds of the FELLOWSHIP RIDE will be used to produce and broadcast a Public Service Announcement that will be selected from an associated state-wide student video contest for the best suicide prevention film.“After learning about the good work Franki is doing for promoting adolescent mental health, my team unanimously chose her Wisconsin foundation,” exclaimed Schneider.Interview InformationWho:Dieter Schneider (lost his son to suicide); Franki Moscato (23-year-old suicide prevention advocate and 2019 American Idol ticket winner).What:FELLOWSHIP RIDE is happening in the US and is supporting Franki's non-profit foundation that fights teen suicide in Wisconsin.Where:By phone or in-studio interview with Franki Moscato.Date / Time: Before May 10, 2025. See the heading to schedule an interview.Media Advisory: Please bring your team to Doc's Harley-Davidson in Bonduel, Wisconsin, on May 10th at 10 AM to capture the love and excitement that supports this important cause.

Kathy Sakschek

Franki Moscato Foundation

+1 920-379-7487

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.