From Hacks To Riches - Investing In Cyber Defense's Explosive Growth

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering cybersecurity stocks issues a podcast interview with host Dawn Van Zant talking to Chris Temple, editor and publisher of The National Investor.

With cybersecurity stocks seeing gains from 18%, to up to 40% in the past six months, Chris and Dawn do a deep dive into what is driving the growth in the sector.

Chris has been a regular guest on the Exploring Mining Podcast at Investorideas talking about gold stocks. Today he joins Investorideas to talk about cybersecurity.

Starting as an investor at 18, Chris says about his newsletter, "You can get information everywhere but here you get knowledge."

Chris shares insight into the future of cybersecurity and how to navigate the sector as it sees a 50 % increase in cyber-attacks in the first quarter of 2025.

Looking at the stocks in the sector he says, "There are the go-to legacy companies like CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD ) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW but he has an interesting investment theme, adding two smaller companies for his subscribers that have their own little niche. When you look at these events where you have this quantum increase in cyber-attacks, you need to have an increase in the protocol, software solutions.

The best of the companies that come up with the better solutions end up being gobbled up bigger companies.

"This happened with Y2K. A few of the software companies I recommended were bought out within months."

He also says Cyber ETF's are a great way for investors to bet on the sector.

Watch the Podcast on YouTube





Listen to the Podcast





Listen to Investorideas Podcasts on Spotify

About Chris Temple

Chris Temple is editor and publisher of The National Investor. He has had an over 40-year career now in the financial/investment industry. Temple is a sought-after guest on radio stations, podcasts, blogs and the like all across North America, as well as a sought-after speaker for organizations. His ability to help average investors unravel, understand and navigate today's markets is unparalleled; and his ability to uncover "off-the-radar" companies is likewise.

His commentaries and some of his recommendations have appeared in Barron's, Forbes, CBS Marketwatch, Wall Street's Best Investments/The Cabot Group, Kitco, the Korelin Economics Report, Benzinga, Palisade Radio, Mining Stocks Education, Mining Stock Daily and other media.

Connect with Chris on X:

Research more cyber stocks with Investorideas free defense stock directory

The Investorideas podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas:

/Audio/

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclosure: this news article featuring BNIX/VisionWave is paid for content creation on Investorideas (one thousand eight hundred) .Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. This is not investment opinion: Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. This is not investment opinion .All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.