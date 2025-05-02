Clarins Debuts Sweetheart Saloon: A Two-Day Lip Bar Pop-Up In Soho

Set in a dreamy Texas-meets-Parisian saloon, at 262 Mott Street in Nolita, the immersive beauty bar welcomed over 100 guests for an exclusive preview, including NYC-based influencers like the Nader Sisters, Evange, Luca Mornet, Jennifer Yepez, and more. Clarins teamed up with Kennedy Eurich and Alencia Lewis for the out of home campaign in Soho, and with AI artist Sam Finn for teaser social videos.

[Getty Images - Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Clarins USA]

Open to the public on Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4 , the space features the #ClarinsLipOil bar, a temporary tattoo parlor, and a vintage photo booth. The first 100 visitors each day will receive limited-edition Clarins merch.

Guests can sip custom lip shade-inspired beverages from Swig-Utah's viral soda shop, known for its creative flavor combos and signature drinks-and enjoy sweet treats from cult candy brand Lil Sweet Treats. Swig founder, Nicole Tanner, will be pouring custom Clarins soda drinks with edible sparkles herself all weekend.

On Saturday from 3–4 PM , fans can also meet special guest and Clarins Double Serum Light fan, Dylan Efron , winner of The Traitors, during an exclusive in-saloon appearance.

Sweetheart Saloon is open from 11 AM to 7 PM both days. Beauty lovers are encouraged to register online in advance [Eventbrite] .

About Clarins

Clarins, was founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954. Clarins is family-owned and is distributed in more than 150 countries-offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with consumers, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Les Domaines Clarins-two organic farms and open-air laboratories in France. In 2025, Clarins was Certified B Corporation. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by the end of 2025. Partners include Pur Projet-more than 800,000 trees planted to date; Plastic Odyssey-a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution; and Mary's Meal-more than 45 million school meals provided to children in need to date.

Lucas Pétry, Clarins Senior Manager, Communications - [email protected] Melissa Reidhead, Clarins Executive Director, Communications - [email protected]

SOURCE Clarins USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED