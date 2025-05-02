Paradise Valley Says Aloha To New Hawaiian Bros Location

Fourth Phoenix Location Marks Beloved Island-Inspired Restaurant's Continued Growth

PHOENIX, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros , one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains, is opening its first island-inspired franchise location in Paradise Valley, Ariz. Stine Enterprises, a multi-unit franchisee, continues its expansion into the Valley with this latest addition to the Arizona market, marking the seventh Hawaiian Bros restaurant in the area.

Hawaiian Bros is hosting a grand opening celebration at their new location in Paradise Valley (4520 E. Cactus Rd.) on Monday, April 28 at 11 am. At the grand opening, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free t-shirt and a Hawaiian Bros gift card ranging from $25-$500 (with purchase), and one lucky winner will win Hawaiian Bros for a year. After the grand opening, the Paradise Valley location will be open from 10 am to 3 am.

Hawaiian Bros will also host a VIP event on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3 from 11 am to 2 pm and from 5 pm to 8 pm. First responders, medical personnel, academic staff, students, and local business employees will be treated to a free classic Plate Lunch.

"Expanding into the Valley has been an exciting journey for us," said Adam Stine, President and Owner of Stine Enterprises. "We've opened several Hawaiian Bros locations across Phoenix in recent years, and we're incredibly grateful for how the local community has embraced each one. With every new opening, we remain committed to bringing fast, friendly service and fresh, Island-inspired meals to more communities throughout the region."

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired plate lunch, which offers a variety of juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. Never relying on freezers or microwaves, the simple menu is prepared with the highest quality, freshest ingredients - unlike any fast-casual restaurant in the area.

To learn more about Hawaiian Bros and its offerings, visit .

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say, "thank you" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates over 60 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in nine states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities since 2023.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram's Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, plus many more here . For more information, visit .

SOURCE Hawaiian Bros

