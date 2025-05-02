GBP/USD Forecast Today: Consolidating Ahead Of NFP (Video)
- The British Pound has fallen after initially trying to rally on Thursday against the US dollar in a remembrance of the overall range that we have been in. Quite frankly, this is a market that I think is probably just sitting still until we can figure out what to do with the next set of data.
As things stand right now, it does look bullish, but it is worth noting that the area that we have been testing has been very important in the past. So, one would assume there's a certain amount of market memory in this neighborhood and therefore it is going to take a lot of work to break out to the upside. Friday should be volatile, but Friday should also be very informational. So, pay attention to how we close for the session.
