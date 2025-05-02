403
USD/CAD Forecast Today 02/05: Rises Ahead Of NFP (Video)
- We have seen the US dollar bounce a bit during the trading session here on Thursday as we are getting ready for the non-farm payroll announcement on Friday. I suspect that we might be looking at a little bit of short covering here ahead of that major announcement, which does make quite a bit of sense as there is almost certainly going to be volatility just waiting to happen at this juncture.
Furthermore, it's worth noting that oil has gotten absolutely hammered as of late, so that doesn't help the Canadian dollar either. I think we're in a state of flux right now in this USD/CAD pair after the Canadian election and the jobs number coming.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo, I would anticipate a lot of choppy volatility but pay attention to those levels I mentioned.Ready to trade our Forex USD/CAD predictions ? Here are the best Canadian online brokers to start trading with.
