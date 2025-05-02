403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/CHF Forecast Today 02/05: Traders Brace For NFP (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- We have seen US dollar strength across the board and the Swiss franc of course will be no different at this juncture. It looks like we are trying to do everything we can to rally a bit. But when you think about it, it does make a certain amount of sense that maybe a little bit of short covering is going on during the Thursday session as Friday has the non-farm payroll announcement coming, which will move the markets pretty significantly.
You also have to keep in mind that the US dollar is a little riskier than the Franc, especially these days. So, with that being said, I would look at this as a potential trade setting up.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWe'll just have to see if we can continue to go above 0.84 or if we show exhaustion. It's most certainly in a downtrend and you should keep that in the back of your mind. So ultimately, I am looking forward to seeing if we wick here. And if we don't, and we just go higher, then we could go as high as 0.86.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment