Orchest Automation Announces Free MEF LSO Apis Integration And Off-Net Virtual Coverage In Over 40 Countries

In addition, Orchest Automation is launchingin more than 40 countries. Customers using the Orchest Platform can now easily extend their on-net network coverage with various off-net solutions, including country wide off-net coverage, virtual point of presence (PoPs), virtual ports, virtual subsea capacities, and more. This innovative approach enables network expansion and commercialization into off-net regions without requiring any upfront capital or operational expenditures.

By embracing the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model, Orchest Automation is revolutionizing traditional telecom business dynamics by reducing friction and automating manual processes between buyers and sellers. These enhancements are fully integrated into a streamlined, automated customer experience.

"We are introducing these significant solutions to our portfolio in direct response to feedback from our customers," said Jeremy Villalobos, CEO at Orchest Automation. "Our commitment to standardization and easing network expansion beyond geographical boundaries remains unwavering."

Orchest Automation's platform is uniquely designed from the customer's perspective to address prevalent industry challenges such as prolonged response times and inadequate service experiences caused by outdated and manual procedures.

The platform's comprehensive offerings include a Network Quoting Tool, Installation Tracker, Service Inventory, Business Intelligence, Technical Support Management, E-Commerce capabilities, Network Geo-Visualization, API Enablement and Management, ERP and CRM deployment, and Billing and Invoicing controls.

