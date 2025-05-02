Orchest Automation Announces Free MEF LSO Apis Integration And Off-Net Virtual Coverage In Over 40 Countries
By embracing the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model, Orchest Automation is revolutionizing traditional telecom business dynamics by reducing friction and automating manual processes between buyers and sellers. These enhancements are fully integrated into a streamlined, automated customer experience.
"We are introducing these significant solutions to our portfolio in direct response to feedback from our customers," said Jeremy Villalobos, CEO at Orchest Automation. "Our commitment to standardization and easing network expansion beyond geographical boundaries remains unwavering."
Orchest Automation's platform is uniquely designed from the customer's perspective to address prevalent industry challenges such as prolonged response times and inadequate service experiences caused by outdated and manual procedures.
The platform's comprehensive offerings include a Network Quoting Tool, Installation Tracker, Service Inventory, Business Intelligence, Technical Support Management, E-Commerce capabilities, Network Geo-Visualization, API Enablement and Management, ERP and CRM deployment, and Billing and Invoicing controls.
About Orchest
Orchest is a US-based carrier and software company pioneering fully automated, end-to-end customer experiences with operations in 17 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean. For over a decade, Orchest has delivered innovative network solutions, cloud connectivity, and data center services across the Americas. In 2024, Orchest launched Orchest Automation to support global carriers in achieving complete automation through advanced software solutions.
Orchest Media Contact:
Erwind Martinez
[email protected]
+15616959177
