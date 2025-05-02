The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Gary R. Zeluff, MD, FAAOS, EE As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Gary R. Zeluff, MD, FAAOS, EE, a distinguished retired orthopedic surgeon, has transitioned his expertise to the field of legal consulting, offering authoritative medical evaluations for complex cases. With a career spanning decade in orthopedic surgery, and a history of service in the U.S. Army Utah National Guard, Dr. Zeluff brings unparalleled knowledge and experience to his role as a consultant for legal firms and insurance companies nationwide.

Throughout his illustrious medical career, Dr. Zeluff specialized in hip, knee, and shoulder replacement, rotator cuff repair, fracture management, and nerve releases. He is board-certified in orthopedic surgery, having completed his medical degree and residency at the University of Arizona and the University of Utah, respectively. He further honed his skills through mini fellowships in hip and knee replacement with renowned surgeons Dr. Anthony Hedley and Dr. Tim Lovell.

In addition to his clinical accomplishments, Dr. Zeluff has contributed to medical education and industry discourse through his participation in the Speakers Bureau for Pfizer and Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Since 1999, he has delivered over 250 lectures, both nationally and internationally, sharing insights with medical professionals across the globe.

Dr. Zeluff's career also includes 29 years of service in the U.S. Army Utah National Guard, where he rose to the rank of Full Colonel, (O-6), holding that rank for 21 years. His military deployments during Operation Desert Storm, Afghanistan, and Iraq included roles as Chief of Surgery, Special Forces operative, and Chief Flight Surgeon. His military experience enriches his understanding of trauma and injury, providing a unique perspective in his current role as a legal consultant.

As an Emeritus Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Dr. Zeluff is also affiliated with the American Academy of Forensic Examiners and the Western Orthopedic Association, where he served as Utah State Chapter President. Beyond his professional endeavors, he is an active member of the Sevier County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, reflecting his ongoing commitment to serving his community.

Looking ahead, Dr. Zeluff is focused on expanding his contributions as a medical legal consultant, helping bridge the gap between medicine and law. His goal is to provide clarity and expert evaluations that empower attorneys, insurers, and clients to navigate complex medical-legal challenges.

