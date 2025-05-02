NOW OPEN: NORTH AMERICA's LARGEST IMMERSIVE F1® ATTRACTION DEBUTS AT LAS VEGAS' GRAND PRIX PLAZA

New Entertainment Destination Features Three Ticketed Experiences – F1® X, F1® DRIVE and F1® HUB – and Private Event Spaces

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest Formula 1® attraction is now open at Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas. Set within the 39-acre complex housing the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building, the entertainment destination features 100,000 square feet of immersive experiences: F1® X , a tech-fueled journey through the sport's past and future; F1® DRIVE , the continent's only karting set on part of a real F1® circuit; and F1® HUB , featuring racing simulators, dining and the country's largest F1 store.

"Grand Prix Plaza's opening is a remarkable milestone for Formula 1 in North America. It embodies everything people love about the sport – innovation, teamwork and adrenaline-fueled excitement," said Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. (LVGP) and Chief Commercial Officer for Formula 1. "From the interactive F1® X to the speed of F1® DRIVE and gathering place at F1® HUB, Grand Prix Plaza brings fans closer to Formula 1 than ever before. Visitors of all ages can learn the sport's storied history and immerse themselves in its future through simulation, karting and exclusive exhibitions."

F1® X: This 20,000-square-foot immersive experience brings 75 years of Formula 1 history to life through rare artifacts, historic cars and hands-on activations. Guests create a Pit Pass and driver profile before exploring the interactive zones:



LEARN : The experience begins at the ETC , a replica of a high-tech F1 broadcast center and the control room simulating live F1 race action. Throughout F1® X, guests encounter special appearances via cutting-edge hologram technology. In 75 Years of F1, visitors explore the sport's evolution from 1950 to 2025 through rare racecars, helmets, suits and trophies – many on display for the first time in North America. The journey continues in F1 Factory , showcasing engineering behind today's F1 machines. Highlights include Lando Norris' 2021 race seat, a never-before-seen 2022 McLaren front wing, and a 2023 Aston Martin AMR23 replica.



CREATE : Fans bring their own F1 race cars to life in the Design Studio with custom colors, patterns and livery, which is then projection mapped onto a Formula 1 car body for a fun photo opportunity.

EXPERIENCE: Fans put their racing instincts to the test through multiple hands-on challenges. At the Pit Wall Experience , guests engage in a high-tech simulation featuring real-time race communication from legendary team principals and drivers offering insight into 2024 LVGP strategies. The Pit Stop Demo lets visitors become elite crew members, performing a rapid tire change with real-world tools. In the Driver Briefing Room , guests explore the intense focus and athleticism required to compete at the highest level. The experience culminates in the 4D Theater , where fans race the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in a hyper-realistic ride enhanced by helmet-cam visuals, roaring engines, motion effects and burning rubber scents. The journey ends in the Cool Down Room with team-branded photos and a podium moment.

Adult prices are $79. Military, child and senior tickets are $69. Locals price is $59.



F1® DRIVE : The first F1® DRIVE in North America puts guests behind the wheel on part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit – the first karting attraction to operate on an F1 track. Drivers race through 1,696 feet of track and 31 turns in bespoke F1-inspired karts reaching 30 mph, complete with Drag Reduction System (DRS), Energy Recovery System (ERS), LED steering displays and realistic engine sounds.





THE KARTS: Karts feature LCD steering wheel displays with real-time data including lap times, interval gaps, boost levels and flag alerts. Drivers hear genuine 2023 F1 engine sounds and receive guidance from a virtual Race Engineer offering track updates, DRS/ERS cues and overtaking strategies.



THE TRACK: The indoor/outdoor track features challenging corners like hairpins, chicanes, double apexes and technical segments. Kerbs adorned with playing cards are a nod to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

F1® DRIVE packages range from $37 to $99 with local discounts and optional VIP upgrades that include F1 SIMS, photos, merch discounts and champagne. For information, visit .



F1® HUB : Visitors can step into the F1 HUB, the social heartbeat of the destination and the ultimate launch point for an F1 adventure. The F1 store and Fuel & Fork do not require tickets.



Fuel & Fork : This sleek dining destination serves elevated comfort food from handmade pastas and decadent desserts to pizzas, sliders and more. Signature standouts include the Slow-Braised Short Rib Bucatini, Truffle Smash Burger, Spicy Pig Pizza and Caviar Sliders. Cocktails flow as legendary race highlights play on large-format screens. Open daily for lunch and dinner; reservations are encouraged.



F1® SIMS: Guests race like pros on simulators with advanced motion technology and immersive audio-visual effects.

Minimum height 48 inches; adult price is $39 for three races. $26.50 for locals.



Flagship F1 Store : Styled after an F1 garage, the store features the country's largest selection of official F1 merchandise including Las Vegas exclusives, customizable gear and a replica of Fernando Alonso's Ferrari F138. Locals enjoy a 10% discount.

F1 HUB Lounge : Inside the lounge, guests can enjoy F1-themed cocktails and race content in a relaxed space.



Private Event Spaces: The energy of Formula 1 meets high-end hospitality for corporate gatherings, product launches and social celebrations in multiple event spaces:





Turn 1 Lounge: This 4,700-square-foot space blends F1 style and function for up to 250 guests.



Cooldown Room: This sleek indoor-outdoor venue for up to 250 is designed with high-performance materials like chrome, carbon fiber and polished concrete and features a center bar, multiple TVs and pit lane access.



GPP Garage: This one-of-a-kind indoor-outdoor venue transforms a real F1 garage into a flexible event space for up to 75 guests with pit lane access and views of F1® Drive karts on the track.



Third Level: The third floor of Grand Prix Plaza provides over 61,000 square feet of flexible space with indoor-outdoor flow and customizable layouts. Rooftop: Spanning 71,000 square feet for up to 3,000 guests, the rooftop boasts Strip and circuit views, LED screens and a massive digital display ideal for branding and live content.

Grand Prix Plaza is open Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday- Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The attraction will close in early fall for race preparation; future reopening date to be announced. For ticketing and more information, visit .

About Grand Prix Plaza

Grand Prix Plaza is a multi-use complex and year-round destination for private events. The 39-acre property houses the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building and is known as the "Home of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX." Grand Prix Plaza features three new immersive experiences including F1® DRIVE, F1® X and F1® HUB, as well as Fuel & Fork and three new private event spaces: Turn 1 Lounge, Cool Down Room, and GPP Garage. For more information, visit .

