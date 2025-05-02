War Update: 109 Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, Fighting Ongoing In Eight Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, May 2, Ukrainian Defense Forces have engaged in 109 combat clashes with Russian troops, with battles ongoing in eight directions across the front. The heaviest fighting is taking place near Pokrovsk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared this update on Facebook at 16:00, May 2, according to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian defenders are holding the line, exhausting Russian forces along the entire frontline and in rear areas.

Today, Russian artillery shelled the settlements of Tymonovychi in Chernihiv region, Starykove, Brusky, Dmytrivka, Arkhypivka, Tovstodubove, Novovasylivka, Riasne, Pokrovka, and Popivka in Sumy region. Also, airstrikes hit Turiya and Mala Rybitsa in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector , three Russian attempts to attack the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk were repelled.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian attempted to advance three times near Kolisnykivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove but were halted.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions 14 times near Nove, Zelenа Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Serhiivka, Hrekivka, and Kopanky. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , one Russian assault was repelled near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled six attacks near Chasiv Yar, towards Novomarkove and Bila Hora. One fight is currently underway.

In the Toretsk sector , three Russian assaults occurred near Toretsk and Sukhа Balka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , 39 combat encounters have been reported today. Ukraine's Defense Forces are repelling Russian attacks in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Datchenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka, and Andriivka.“Our defenders are giving the occupier a worthy response; seven battles are ongoing,” the General Staff noted.

Russian guided aerial bombs struck locations including Poltavka, Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, and Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Russian invaders attempted to break through 15 times in the areas of Rivnopil, Pryvilne, Rozlyv, Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, and toward Odradne and Bahatyr. Ukrainian Defense Forces halted them, three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , two Russian attacks were repelled near Chervone; two other battles are still in progress. Malynivka was hit with unguided rockets.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Stepove; one clash is ongoing. Russian guided bombs hit Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , no offensive actions by Russian troops were reported.

In the Kursk sector , 13 Russian attacks were repelled; while three battles are still ongoing. Russia carried out nine airstrikes using guided bombs and 112 shelling attacks, including eight with MLRS.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces are amassing manpower and bringing in equipment in the area of Nove, near the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.