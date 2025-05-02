Zelensky Informs Danish PM Of Joint Efforts Of Ukrainian, U.S., And European Teams

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a phone call, during which he told about the results of joint work of the Ukrainian, U.S., and European teams.

Zelensky said this in a post on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“I had a good conversation with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. We discussed how to further strengthen support for Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace. We understand what steps need to be taken to make our work with partners even more effective and agreed to move forward on this together,” Zelensky noted.

“I shared our recent diplomatic results and the joint efforts of Ukrainian, U.S., and European teams,” he added.

Zelensky noted that“we immediately supported the American proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. Now Moscow must do the same-stop the attacks and killings, and finally show readiness to move toward peace.”

“Mette, as always, is ready to support all proposals and to put in maximum effort. And I'm grateful for that,” he said.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 24, Mette Frederiksen expressed support for Ukraine after“Kyiv was brutally attacked by Russia again”.

Photo: President's Office