New Austrian Ambassador To Ukraine Arrives In Kyiv
According to Ukrinform, the diplomat posted his observations and photos on the social media platform X .
"First impressions from my new posting in Kyiv: the beauty and the resilience of the people of Ukraine deserve our full and continued support," Müller wrote.Read also: Austria appoints special coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction
As reported by Ukrinform, Müller succeeded Arad Benkö as the head of Austria's diplomatic mission in Kyiv.
Photo credit: x.com/robertmueller3
