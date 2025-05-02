Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Austrian Ambassador To Ukraine Arrives In Kyiv

2025-05-02 01:29:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Robert Müller, the newly appointed Austrian ambassador to Ukraine, has arrived in Kyiv, sharing his first impressions of the country.

According to Ukrinform, the diplomat posted his observations and photos on the social media platform X .

"First impressions from my new posting in Kyiv: the beauty and the resilience of the people of Ukraine deserve our full and continued support," Müller wrote.

Read also: Austria appoints special coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction

As reported by Ukrinform, Müller succeeded Arad Benkö as the head of Austria's diplomatic mission in Kyiv.

Photo credit: x.com/robertmueller3

