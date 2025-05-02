Yermak Discusses Ukrainian Soldiers' Needs, Sanctions Against Russia With Starmer's Adviser

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a phone conversation with the UK Prime Minister's National Security Adviser, Jonathan Powell.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

“Andriy Yermak provided an update on the battlefield situation and the needs of Ukrainian warriors,” the report said.

The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized the significance of the April 23 meeting in London, where representatives from Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France discussed the establishment of a full and unconditional ceasefire as the first step toward peace.

Andriy Yermak also highlighted the agreement signed between Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

The parties agreed to coordinate efforts to strengthen sanctions pressure against Russia.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian delegation met with the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to discuss diplomatic pressure on Russia aimed at achieving peace, unifying international efforts, and ensuring the return of Ukrainian children illegally abducted by Russia.

Photo credit: President's Office