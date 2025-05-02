Doherty Enterprises-Owned New Jersey Applebee's® Restaurants Honor Eight Area Teachers In 9Th Annual Above And 'BEE'yond Teacher Essay Contest

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ALLENDALE, N.J., May 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Doherty Enterprises-owned Applebee's® Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants in New Jersey announced today the winners of the 9th annual Above and 'BEE'yond Teacher Essay Contest. This spring, eight exceptional New Jersey educators-each nominated by their own students-will receive a $500 sponsorship check to enrich their classrooms for the 2025-2026 school year, as well a special end-of-year party for their students at Applebee's.







Image caption: Doherty Enterprises-Owned Applebee's Restaurants Honor Above and 'BEE'yond Contest Winners.

The 2025 New Jersey Above and 'BEE'yond Essay Contest Winners are:



Jordyn Gangemi, Dickerson Elementary

Schurick, Woods Road Elementary School

Kimberly Ranges, Payne Tech

Alexis Campoamor, Barnegat High School

Peck, Manchester Township Elementary

Miss Morris, CJCP New Brunswick Campus

Caroline Forde, Edgar Middle School Doughty, Don Bosco Prep High School

In January, the Doherty-owned Applebee's restaurants asked students in local elementary, middle, and high schools to submit essays explaining how their teachers went above and“BEEyond.” A panel of judges selected the top eight essays and awarded those special teachers with a check for $500 to better their classrooms and the opportunity to host an exclusive end-of-year class celebration at their local Doherty-owned Applebee's restaurant.

“Each year, we're inspired by the stories students share about their teachers' dedication and passion,” said Kevin Coughlin, Director of Operations for Doherty Enterprises.“Congratulations to these deserving educators-we're thrilled to support their efforts in creating dynamic, engaging classrooms.”

The Above and 'BEE'yond Teacher Essay Contest invites students to nominate their favorite instructor by submitting a short essay in person at any participating Applebee's® location. Winning teachers receive a $500 classroom sponsorship and an end-of-year class celebration at their local Applebee's.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it's in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin' Good in the NeighborhoodTM is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood®.

Applebee's franchise operations consisted of 1,567 Applebee's restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 15 countries outside the United States, and 47 company-operated U.S restaurants as of December 29, 2024. This number does not include one domestic Applebee's ghost kitchen (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and four Applebee's international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 160 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, including seven restaurant concepts: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Wendy's, Jinya Ramen Bar, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 15 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey.

Doherty Enterprises is ranked 27th Largest Franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 80th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News, the 67th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain's Business, and 26th in NJ's Top 250 privately held companies & 5th Largest Family-Owned Business Based on Employees in New Jersey by NJBIZ.

The Doherty vision is to be the“Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to“Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 4,200 people and donated over $5.7 million directly back to those in need. Learn more: .

News Source: Doherty Enterprises