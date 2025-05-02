Shop Lagi Murah With Shopee 5.5 Fashion & Beauty Festival

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) From 2 to 9 May, #GetReadyWithShopee with Fashion & Beauty 90% Off Lagi Murah, Free Shipping with No Min. Spend, and 50% OFF Shopee Live Vouchers Daily

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 May 2025 – Buyers can now checkout items in their Shopee carts with lower prices during the because everything is Lagi Murah with Shopee 5.5 Fashion & Beauty Festival.

Running now to 9 May 2025, the sale brings Malaysians daily chances to score Lagi Murah prices on fashion and beauty favourites, everyday essentials, and more - complete with exciting deals, star-studded exclusive livestreams, and wallet-friendly perks.

Fashion & Beauty 90% Off Lagi Murah

#GetReadyWithShopee without breaking the bank. Buyers can now enjoy up to 90% off selected items under the Lagi Murah collection, with new exciting deals dropping daily at 12PM. From cult-favourite skincare to stylish accessories and wardrobe staples, participating brands include Elgini, Lovito, Panda Eyes, Habib, Glad2Glow, Skintific, and Innisfree.

Buyers can also get personal recommendations from content creators like Sharifah Rose, Yaya, Asyraf Rozami, Hanisha Jaafar, and Syamimi at Lagi Murah prices during the 5.5 sale.

Free Shipping with No Min. Spend

Save even more with free shipping vouchers with no minimum spend. Stock up on faves and have them delivered straight to the doorstep, fuss-free.

50% OFF Shopee Live Vouchers Daily

For even more savings, tune in daily on Shopee Live and enjoy additional 50% OFF vouchers which can be stacked with Shopee coins, shop vouchers, and free shipping vouchers. The Lagi Murah deals doesn't end there, with special upsized deals happening exclusively during the Shopee Live 8PM gameshows and favourite content creators giving their personal Lagi Murah recommendations live at 12PM daily. It's a shopping opportunity not to be missed.

With the 5.5 Fashion & Beauty Festival, Shopee brings everyday favourites and trending styles together, with daily Lagi Murah deals, free shipping vouchers, and exclusive Shopee Live shows throughout the sale. Whether refreshing a self-care routine, levelling up an everyday look, or finally checking out that wishlist item, this is the chance to do it.

