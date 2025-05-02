Why The Swiss Army Is Training For An Emergency In Austria
Deutsch
de
“TRIAS 25” – warum die Schweizer Armee in Österreich den Ernstfall probt
Original
"TRIAS 25" – warum die Schweizer Armee in Österreich den Ernstfall probt
Français
fr
TRIAS 25 ou pourquoi l'armée suisse s'exerce à un scénario de crise en Autriche
TRIAS 25 ou pourquoi l'armée suisse s'exerce à un scénario de crise en Autriche
Italiano
it
Perché l'esercito svizzero si sta preparando a uno scenario di guerra in Austria
Perché l'esercito svizzero si sta preparando a uno scenario di guerra in Austria
Русский
ru
Учения TRIAS 25: швейцарская армия отрабатывает сценарий реального конфликта
Учения TRIAS 25: швейцарская армия отрабатывает сценарий реального конфликта
At 157 square kilometres, the training area in Allentsteig in northeastern Austria is around six times the size of the combat training centres in Switzerland. Exercises can be carried out with tanks and off-road vehicles not only on predetermined routes. Conditions are realistic; conditions like in war.
For the exercise, the Swiss Army moved 78 vehicles from Thun in canton Bern to Austria. Eleven goods trains were required, with a total length of 4.3 kilometres – a major logistical task.
This content was published on Jun 13, 2022 A top Swiss army spokesman answers readers' questions on the role of the forces.
