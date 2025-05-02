Why The Swiss Army Is Training For An Emergency In Austria



Deutsch de “TRIAS 25” – warum die Schweizer Armee in Österreich den Ernstfall probt Original Read more:“TRIAS 25” – warum die Schweizer Armee in Österreich den Ernstfall prob

Français fr TRIAS 25 ou pourquoi l'armée suisse s'exerce à un scénario de crise en Autriche Read more: TRIAS 25 ou pourquoi l'armée suisse s'exerce à un scénario de crise en Autrich

Italiano it Perché l'esercito svizzero si sta preparando a uno scenario di guerra in Austria Read more: Perché l'esercito svizzero si sta preparando a uno scenario di guerra in Austri Русский ru Учения TRIAS 25: швейцарская армия отрабатывает сценарий реального конфликта Read more: Учения TRIAS 25: швейцарская армия отрабатывает сценарий реального конфликт

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In the largest foreign exercise involving ground troops in 30 years, the Swiss army is practising recapturing land with Austrian and German soldiers. The fictitious scenario comes at a time of geopolitical uncertainty – and is being closely watched by Russia. This content was published on May 2, 2025 - 12:00 5 minutes Werner Bartl

At 157 square kilometres, the training area in Allentsteig in northeastern Austria is around six times the size of the combat training centres in Switzerland. Exercises can be carried out with tanks and off-road vehicles not only on predetermined routes. Conditions are realistic; conditions like in war.

For the exercise, the Swiss Army moved 78 vehicles from Thun in canton Bern to Austria. Eleven goods trains were required, with a total length of 4.3 kilometres – a major logistical task.

