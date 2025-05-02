Swiss Cantons Spared Duty To Create New Traveller Transit Sites
-
Français
fr
La Confédération renonce à son projet de coordination nationale pour les gens du voyage étrangers
Original
Read more: La Confédération renonce à son projet de coordination nationale pour les gens du voyage étranger
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The government has decided to abandon a project that imposed binding provisions on cantons.
The number of transit spaces required, their distribution between the regions and their development will be coordinated between the cantons, the Federal Office of Culture (FOC) told Keystone-ATS.
The government, for its part, will implement the measures mentioned in the concept that fall within its remit.“It is not, therefore, the project to build transit areas that has been abandoned, but the binding method for the cantons to achieve this”, the FOC points out.
Infrastructure funding was one of the factors that prompted the cantons to vote against the project. The government was not in a position to make a financial commitment to contribute to the costs of developing the areas.More More Swiss police block traveller convoy on motorway
This content was published on Apr 15, 2025 Around 50 caravans belonging to members of a travelling community attempting to enter canton Valais in southern Switzerland without prior warning were blocked by police.Read more: Swiss police block traveller convoy on motorwa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment