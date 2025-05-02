Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Media Faces Worsening Economic Pressures

Swiss Media Faces Worsening Economic Pressures


2025-05-02 01:24:11
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The media in Switzerland faces significant economic pressure, but retains 9th place in the World Press Freedom Index. This content was published on May 2, 2025 - 09:43 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr La presse menacée par une pression économique à son paroxysme Original Read more: La presse menacée par une pression économique à son paroxysm
  • 中文 zh 瑞士媒体面临日益加剧的经济压力 Read more: 瑞士媒体面临日益加剧的经济压
  • Русский ru Медиа в Швейцарии остаются свободными Read more: Медиа в Швейцарии остаются свободным

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Press freedom has never been as threatened as it is this year,” Reporters Without Borders (RSF) wrote in a press release on Friday. For the first time, the NGO has described the global press freedom situation as“difficult”.

+ How Swiss banking secrecy clashes with press freedom

In almost 90% of the countries analysed by RSF (160 out of 180), the media are no longer able to achieve long-term financial stability. And in almost a third of the world's countries, they are being forced to close.

The situation has particularly deteriorated in the United States, which comes 57th in the ranking. As in the previous year, Switzerland is in 9th place. Freedom of the press is described as“fairly good”, even if the economic pressure is also being felt by the Swiss media.

More More International public media face uncertain future in democracies

This content was published on Apr 25, 2025 More and more Western governments are paring down their funding for international public media, even as authoritarian regimes beef theirs up.

Read more: International public media face uncertain future in democracies

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

MENAFN02052025000210011054ID1109501425

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search