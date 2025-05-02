403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Airstrike Near Presidential Palace In Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Friday Kuwait's strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation's airstrike that targeted the vicinity of the presidential palace in Damascus last night, in a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Arab Republic of Syria.
In a press statement, the Ministry affirmed that no security pretexts could legitimize violating the sovereignty of states.
It called on the international community to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities to stop the repeated violations and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the countries of the region, threaten their security and stability.
It reiterated Kuwait's firm and supportive stance to the unity and territorial integrity of the sisterly Syrian Republic. (end)
nma
In a press statement, the Ministry affirmed that no security pretexts could legitimize violating the sovereignty of states.
It called on the international community to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities to stop the repeated violations and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the countries of the region, threaten their security and stability.
It reiterated Kuwait's firm and supportive stance to the unity and territorial integrity of the sisterly Syrian Republic. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment