Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Airstrike Near Presidential Palace In Syria

Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Airstrike Near Presidential Palace In Syria


2025-05-02 01:22:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Friday Kuwait's strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation's airstrike that targeted the vicinity of the presidential palace in Damascus last night, in a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Arab Republic of Syria.
In a press statement, the Ministry affirmed that no security pretexts could legitimize violating the sovereignty of states.
It called on the international community to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities to stop the repeated violations and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the countries of the region, threaten their security and stability.
It reiterated Kuwait's firm and supportive stance to the unity and territorial integrity of the sisterly Syrian Republic. (end)
nma


MENAFN02052025000071011013ID1109501405

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search