403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Vehemently Deplores Israel's Bombing Of Presidential Palace In Damascus
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 2 (KUNA) -- Syria's presidency condemned on Friday, in the strongest terms, the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of the country's presidential palace in Damascus, terming the act as dangerous escalation against the State's institutions and sovereignty.
In a statement, the presidency said this attack shows continued reckless acts, which seek to undermine the country's stability and security.
The statement added that such acts also target the country's national security and nationals' unity.
It noted that Syria would not compromise on its sovereignty or its security, and would continue to defend the rights of Syrians by all available means.
Either Foreign or local attacks on Syria would neither undermine the will of Syrians nor the country's efforts aiming to achieve stability and peace in all areas, according to the statement. (end)
maa
In a statement, the presidency said this attack shows continued reckless acts, which seek to undermine the country's stability and security.
The statement added that such acts also target the country's national security and nationals' unity.
It noted that Syria would not compromise on its sovereignty or its security, and would continue to defend the rights of Syrians by all available means.
Either Foreign or local attacks on Syria would neither undermine the will of Syrians nor the country's efforts aiming to achieve stability and peace in all areas, according to the statement. (end)
maa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment