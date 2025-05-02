Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Loblaw At 52-Week High On Normal Course Issuer Bid

2025-05-02 01:20:35
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $225.24 Friday. Loblaw announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has accepted a notice filed by Loblaw of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $53.53 Friday. No news stories today.
Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH) hit a new 52-week high of $17.64 Friday. No news stories today.
CVW CleanTech Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 Friday. No news stories today.
Empire Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $51.40 Friday. No news stories today.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.33 Friday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.22 Friday. No news stories today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.90 Friday. No news stories today.
Meridian Mining UK Societas (T) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.81 Friday. No news stories today.
Perpetua Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.66 Friday. No news stories today.
Transcontinental Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $19.17 Friday. No news stories today.
TerraVest Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $158.58 Friday. No news stories today.



