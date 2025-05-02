Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Extends Labour Day Greetings To Jordanian Workers

2025-05-02 01:20:22
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday congratulated workers across the kingdom on the occasion of Labour Day. In a post on X platform the King wrote, “Wishing all Jordanian workers a blessed Labour Day. We take pride in every hand that works with dedication, and in every effort made for a better future for our dear country.”

