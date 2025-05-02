403
Prime Minister Greets Jordanian Workers On Labour Day
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Thursday greeted Jordanian workers on International Labour Day, marked each year on May 1. In a post on X platform PM wrote,“To the hands that build, cultivate, and manufacture across our beloved Jordan, greetings to you every morning as you continue your dedicated efforts in the fields, factories, institutions, and all arenas of work and achievement in our dearest homeland,wishing you all a blessed International Labour Day.”
