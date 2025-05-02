Kashmir's Rivers Are Drowning In Our Filth-And We Don't Care

File photo

By Dr. Ashraf Zainabi

I remember my grandfather standing by the brook for ablution, careful not to spit the rinse water back into the stream. Even while refilling his hukka, he would step away from the water to empty the residue elsewhere. He wasn't a man of degrees, but he carried a rare wisdom-an unspoken reverence for the land and its lifelines. That consciousness, that instinctive respect for nature, was in his blood.

Today, I look around and wonder: where did it all go?

We seem to have lost something elemental. It's not just the rivers or lakes that are choking, it's our moral fibre. Once considered paradise, Kashmir is now comfortably coexisting with garbage on the streets, plastic in the rivers, and sewage gas in the air. Filth has become ordinary. Unnoticed. Unchallenged.

The River Jhelum, the artery that runs through the Valley, is dying silently. From Anantnag to Uri, untreated sewage, plastic, pesticides, even animal carcasses are dumped straight into its waters. We all know it. Few seem to care. Once sacred, Jhelum is now an open drain. Who did this? We did. All of us.

Read Also 1617th Tree Talk Event Organised At IIIM Srinagar Video: Inkishaf | Is Polluted Water Causing Liver Disease in Kashmir?

Even those with the means to change things have stepped back. The educated elite who sip bottled water at home speak of environmentalism in panel discussions. Government officials publish reports from behind their desks, rarely venturing out to see the rot for themselves. Climate seminars are held in five-star hotels while drains overflow just outside their gates.

The Jal Jeevan Mission has brought taps to homes. But what flows through them is often far from clean. Water from polluted streams and nallahs is lifted directly into supply tanks with little to no filtration.“Har Ghar Jal” might be true.“Shudh Jal”? Not quite. And now, doctors are seeing the result: rising cases of liver disease, kidney failure, and infections tied to contaminated water.

Where is the outrage?

We rely on spreadsheets and sanitized data, but rivers don't speak in numbers. They scream through their stench. They plead through their stillness. And yet, there is silence, from officials, civil society, and religious leaders alike. NGOs chase foreign grants. Universities stay quiet beyond research papers. Mosques are cleaned for prayer, but the streets outside are left littered with garbage.

How did we reach a point where it's acceptable to dump kitchen waste, plastic wrappers, and even sanitary pads into our water bodies? What moral high ground can a society claim when it treats its lifelines like landfills?

We don't just need laws. We need a shift in consciousness. Every school must teach that cleanliness is not someone else's job. Every adult must feel shame, not resignation, in the face of dirt. Our leaders must do more than post selfies from 'clean-up' drives.

Let's take bold steps. Recognise Jhelum as a living entity with rights. Enforce strict penalties for polluters. Name them. Shame them. Create district-level river protection forces. Let mohallas adopt streams. Let colleges clean canals. Let this be personal.

Because this isn't just about the environment anymore. It's about who we are becoming. If we lose our rivers, we lose our reflection. And if we keep walking past filth in silence, we are not victims of decay. We are its agents.

The clock is ticking. Let this be our moment of return.

Writer is a Chadoora-based teacher-researcher.