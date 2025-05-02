The Cruel Price Of Learning In Kashmir

KO photos by Abid Bhat

By Javid Amin

Imagine scrimping and saving to send your child to school, hoping they'll learn, grow, and chase their dreams. Now picture that school turning into a money-hungry machine, demanding cash you don't have while punishing your child for your empty wallet. This is the reality for parents across Kashmir, where private schools are squeezing families dry with skyrocketing fees and ruthless tactics.

The problem starts with fee hikes that hit like a punch to the gut. Schools announce hikes without warning, slapping vague labels like“technology fund” or“maintenance charge” on the bills. A father in Srinagar told me his daughter's school raised fees by 20% last year, citing“infrastructure upgrades.” He's still waiting to see a single new desk.

When parents can't keep up, schools turn cruel. They withhold report cards, blocking kids from advancing to the next grade. Teachers refuse to check homework or mark attendance. Some schools even bar students from class activities, leaving them to sit in shame while their peers move on. One mother in Ganderbal described her son coming home in tears after his teacher announced his unpaid fees in front of the class. He's 10 years old.

It gets worse. Some schools demand payment for the entire year upfront, even if a family plans to withdraw their child. It's a trap, forcing parents to fork over thousands of rupees for services they won't use. Many, already stretched thin by Kashmir's high cost of living, take desperate measures. They work extra jobs, borrow from relatives, or skip meals to scrape together the cash. Still, they're made to feel like failures.

The emotional toll on children is heartbreaking. Kids live in fear of being singled out for their parents' struggles. Their confidence crumbles, their grades slip, and their mental health suffers. Education, meant to spark hope and ambition, becomes a source of dread. A 12-year-old girl in Baramulla told her parents she'd rather quit school than face another day of humiliation. No child should feel this way.

This isn't just unfair. It's illegal. Laws in Jammu and Kashmir forbid schools from withholding results or denying educational services over unpaid fees. Yet these rules gather dust while schools act with impunity. Parents who complain to education boards or local officials often get shrugs or empty promises. The system, it seems, is complicit.

A 2024 survey by a local parents' group found that 78% of private schools in Kashmir raised fees without consulting families. Nearly half of parents reported their children facing harassment over unpaid dues. These aren't just statistics, they're families pushed to the edge, children robbed of their potential.

But parents are fighting back. In Srinagar, dozens rallied outside a prominent school last month, holding signs that read,“Education, Not Extortion.” Social media campaigns are spreading, with hashtags like #StopSchoolExtortion gaining traction. Activists are demanding action: cap fee hikes, audit school finances, and enforce transparency. They want schools to prove where the money goes. Because right now, it's anyone's guess.

The schools, though, wield serious clout. Many have ties to powerful figures, making reform feel like a pipe dream. They've turned education into a business, prioritizing profits over learning. Classrooms that should nurture young minds are now battlegrounds where families fight to survive.

This can't go on. Kashmir's children deserve better. Education should lift them up, not tear them down. Parents, teachers, and communities must demand accountability. The government needs to enforce its own laws, audit school budgets, and protect families from this financial abuse. Media must amplify these voices, shining a light on the injustice.

As one father put it,“They're not just taking our money, they're stealing our kids' futures.” He's right.

Every day without change, another child's dreams slip away. Kashmir's schools must return to their purpose: empowering the next generation, not exploiting them. The fight for fair education is a fight for justice. It's time to win it.

Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.