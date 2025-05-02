When 89% Isn't Enough: Kashmir's Toxic Obsession With Marks

KO File Photo

By Arshid Qalmi

In Kashmir's tuition-laden evenings, where streetlights blur into the glow of cram-school signboards, a quiet emergency is taking shape. It has no curfews, no slogans, no headlines. But it's real, and it's claiming young minds every day.

At the centre of this crisis is a single figure: the student score.

In classrooms and homes across the Valley, children are being measured, compared, and judged by the marks they secure in exams. High grades mean praise, pride, and future prospects. Anything less, even an 89%, invites questions, disappointment, silence.

The stakes are clear. In a region with political instability and limited jobs, academic success is seen as the safest way forward. Parents, often with the best intentions, tie their child's worth to board results and entrance ranks. Careers in medicine and engineering dominate aspirations. Failure is seen not as part of learning, but as a personal flaw.

And the pressure begins early.

By age ten, children know their family's hopes depend on their scores. At thirteen, many are enrolled in coaching centres that run longer than the school day. By sixteen, they speak of percentages the way others speak of weather, unavoidable and often grim.

This system doesn't just chase excellence. It crushes variation.

A student who writes poetry, sketches, plays football, or codes in silence is told to“focus.” Schools hang banners with toppers' photos, while those struggling are left behind, both literally and emotionally. Few schools have trained counsellors. Fewer still have time for students who don't fit the academic mould.

Psychologists across Kashmir say they've seen a sharp rise in students with anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and insomnia - many tied directly to academic stress. Children as young as eleven report symptoms. Some are placed on medication just to survive the school year.

And in tragic cases, the pressure turns fatal.

Over the past few years, multiple student suicides in the Valley have been linked to poor academic performance. The notes they leave behind speak not of laziness or rebellion, but of shame. The system made them believe they had failed at life - for not topping an exam.

Inside schools, there's little relief. Teachers, themselves under pressure from boards and parents, often reinforce grade-based hierarchies. A student's value is discussed through their rank, not their effort. Many children, struggling silently, drop out emotionally long before they do on paper.

There are glimpses of hope. A few educators are trying to shift focus from performance to potential. Some parents are learning to ask better questions. But these efforts are scattered and slow.

What Kashmir needs is a fundamental change in how success is seen.

Children are not percentile machines. They are people, with uneven talents, different speeds, and rich inner worlds. Not all of them will top physics. Some will build things. Some will write. Some will listen better than they speak. That should be enough.

Mental health cannot be a luxury. It must be part of the curriculum, the culture, and the conversation. Parents need support, too, not just to help children score better, but to help them stay whole.

The tragedy is not that a child fails an exam. It's that they start to believe they are a failure.

In Kashmir's race for marks, it's time to ask: Are we raising toppers - or are we raising children?

Writer can be reached out at [email protected]