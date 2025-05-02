Kashmir's Organic Farming Movement Faces A Dirty Lie

Representational photo

By Javaid Ahmad Mir

In the apple orchards of Shopian, where mountain air smells of blossoms and earth, something small but powerful is at work. Earthworms, quietly burrowing through cow dung and kitchen waste, are reviving tired soil and restoring hope to Kashmir's farmers. But as this organic revolution gathers momentum, it's being quietly undercut by fake compost disguised as the real thing.

Like much of India, Kashmir's soil has suffered under decades of chemical farming. The Green Revolution promised abundance, but over time, synthetic fertilizers drained the land of life. Fields hardened. Yields plateaued. Costs soared. In recent years, desperate for alternatives, farmers turned to a simple, ancient practice: vermicomposting.

It works like this. Earthworms, tiny creatures like Eisenia fetida, feed on organic matter and produce vermicast, a rich, crumbly compost teeming with beneficial microbes. Unlike regular manure or chemical fertilizers, true vermicompost heals the soil. It improves structure, balances pH, boosts nutrients, and helps crops resist disease. It also offers a sustainable way to manage biodegradable waste in a region where agriculture and ecology are tightly entwined.

I've seen its promise firsthand. In Shopian, women's self-help groups and smallholder farmers are using vermicompost to bring dead soil back to life. Their vegetables are greener, their trees fuller, their fields softer underfoot. This isn't just farming, it's repair.

But the process isn't easy. Making genuine vermicompost takes months. It needs the right moisture, temperature, and time. It's labor-intensive and costs up to 70% more than shortcuts. And that's where the trouble begins.

To cash in on rising demand, some producers are skipping the worms entirely. They use acids, water pressure, or machine processing to break down waste, then market it as vermicompost. It looks similar, but it lacks the microbial vitality of the real thing. These fake versions cost less and sell more. Many farmers, unaware of the difference, buy them, believing they're investing in soil health.

But when results disappoint, trust in vermicomposting itself erodes. The damage runs deep. Honest producers-those who work patiently and responsibly-can't compete. The market gets flooded with cheap imitations, and the very practice that could transform Kashmir's soil is discredited.

The government has done well to promote vermicomposting in principle. But that's no longer enough. We need action. Start with clear standards: define what qualifies as true vermicompost, and how it's made. Mandate proper labeling and traceability. Certify genuine producers and audit big buyers, like orchard owners. And run awareness campaigns so that farmers know what they're buying, and why it matters.

Because this isn't just about compost. It's about protecting rural livelihoods, restoring trust in organic farming, and defending a low-cost, high-impact tool for ecological recovery. In Kashmir, where land is not just property but legacy, we cannot afford to lose this battle.

The earthworm doesn't hurry. Its work is slow, quiet, and exacting. But the results are transformative. We owe it to our soil, and to those who care for it, to match that diligence with honesty and regulation. Let's protect what's real, before the fakes bury the future.

Javaid Ahmad Mir is District Programme Manager with JKRLM in Shopian, where he works with farmers and women's groups to promote sustainable agriculture.