The Beekeeper Who Brought Kashmir Orchards Back To Life

Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Parray

By Dr. Waseem Ahmad

Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Parray walks softly through Kashmir orchards, where morning mist curls like a whispered secret. The air hums with the buzz of bees, and apple trees stretch their blossom-laden arms toward snow-capped peaks. This serenity masks a struggle that nearly silenced the valley's pulse. For years, Dr. Parray has been its quiet savior.

Kashmir's orchards, the heart of its economy, were once fading. Apples dwindled as barren trees stood empty. Farmers watched helplessly as their future withered.

The cause was simple: the bees had vanished. Without their pollination, blossoms couldn't bear fruit. Without fruit, the orchards faced ruin.

Dr. Parray, an entomologist with over thirty years of dedication to insects, refused to accept defeat.

He saw the bees' absence not as nature's failure, but as a world changing too quickly for them to adapt. The land still had life to give; it just needed guidance.

He began by experimenting with hand pollination, patiently brushing pollen from flower to flower. It was slow, but it worked.

Then came bouquet pollination, clustering blooms to lure bees back. Slowly, apples returned to the branches, and the buzz of bees filled the air once more. Hope bloomed with it.

But Dr. Parray knew revival wasn't enough. He envisioned a valley in harmony with bees, a landscape where they could thrive.

He mapped seasonal blooms, tracking where and when bees would be most active. Like a conductor, he moved hives in sync with the flowers, creating a balance between the bees, the blooms, and the people.

No one had attempted this before.

He shared his knowledge with farmers, students, and anyone willing to learn. These weren't mere lessons, they were acts of creation. People planted, pollinated, and worked side by side with him.

Slowly, a new generation of beekeepers was born, grounded in a deeper understanding of nature.

From this labor came Shalimar Honey, a golden product that captured the essence of Kashmir's flowers. Its pure sweetness spread far beyond the valley, but it was more than just honey. It was proof that Kashmir still had beauty to offer, that the land could still give. For farmers, it was a new source of pride.

Dr. Parray seeks no spotlight. Fame and awards mean little to him. His reward is the valley's pulse: orchards alive with apples, bees humming, and farmers smiling.

As he walks the orchard paths, notebook in hand, he sees his work reflected in every blossom, every harvest.

The world may not know his name, but the land does. The bees do. And that is enough.