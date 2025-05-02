Aurora Pharmaceutical Awards $90,000 In Scholarships To 28 Veterinary Students Across The Nation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's awards include twenty-two scholarships of $2,500, five scholarships of $5,000, and one top scholarship of $10,000. All recipients were selected through a competitive process evaluating academic excellence, relevant veterinary-related work experience, community and university involvement, professional goals, personal essays, and letters of recommendation.

Aurora Pharmaceutical awards a total of $90,000 in scholarships to 28 exceptional third-year veterinary students.

"We are honored to support the next generation of veterinarians through this scholarship program," said Dr. Mike Strobel, veterinarian, founder, and CEO of Aurora Pharmaceutical. "As someone who has built a career in veterinary medicine, I know firsthand the dedication and sacrifice it takes to make it through veterinary school. Giving back in this way is part of our commitment to the profession and to helping passionate students realize their dream of becoming veterinarians."

The Aurora Pharmaceutical DVM Student Scholarship is designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate not only academic promise but also a strong commitment to the field of veterinary medicine and their communities. Now in its 5th year, the program continues to grow in reach and impact, reflecting Aurora's ongoing mission to contribute meaningfully to the future of animal health.

The 2025 scholarship recipients that represent a wide range of backgrounds and aspirations, but all share a common dedication to advancing animal care and veterinary medicine.

The winners are as follows:



Hailey Streff (Colorado State University)

Alexis Durant (U.C. Davis)

Sarah Despain (Colorado State University)

Emma Sells (Washington State University)

Forrest Young-Traft (Colorado State University)

Cady McGehee (UW-Madison)

Kaila Rowe (Oklahoma State University)

Chloe Roberts (Cornell University)

Maddy Murry (University of Georgia)

Kylie Yancey (Colorado State University)

Samantha Masca (Colorado State University)

Angelina Marin (Cornell University)

Emalee Hoffmann (Texas Tech University)

Na Youn Jo (University of Minnesota)

Trevor Meier (Texas Tech University)

Jacob Dalen (University of Illinois)

Jaylin Vandebovenkamp (Colorado State University)

Rebecca Kanoza (Iowa State University)

Lily Tees (Colorado State University)

Grace Phinney (University of Minnesota)

Nourah Abusada (Iowa State University)

Kylee Laverty (University of Illinois)

Benjamin Goldblatt (Colorado State University)

Morgan Dutton (Kansas State University)

Kate Uray (Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine)

Sara Kelly (University of Minnesota)

Madison Blanchard (Midwestern University) Danielle Lopez (Kansas State University)

About Aurora Pharmaceutical

Aurora Pharmaceutical is a veterinary pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality animal health products. Headquartered in Northfield, Minnesota, Aurora Pharmaceutical serves veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners with a commitment to innovation, safety, and effectiveness. Learn more at AuroraPharmaceutical.

