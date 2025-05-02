A Calm Dollar And Rising Fearless Stocks

The dollar's decline since the beginning of the year has created an oversold scale from which rebounds or extended periods of consolidation historically follow. However, our analysis also shows that a new wave of declines usually follows an initial bounce. It is usually less intense but still strong enough to push the rate to new lows.

A straightforward strategy is to look for divergence between the RSI and price on weekly timeframes. A buy signal occurs when the price forms a lower local low while the Relative Strength Index forms a higher low.

US indices rose for the second week in a row, with the Nasdaq100 up more than 3% and the S&P500 around 2.5%. Wednesday proved to be a watershed day, with a 2.5% intraday dip towards the end of the day redeemed by a 4.3% rally over seven hours. The decline was driven by headlines reporting a contraction in the U.S. economy during the first quarter - widely viewed as the first alarming sign of the trade wars' impact.