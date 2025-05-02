A Calm Dollar And Rising Fearless Stocks

The dollar spent the week in a quiet mode, but persistent purchases are noticeable on short-term charts. This behaviour is characteristic of large players who gradually pick up the depreciated asset after the downturn, seeking not to move the market at this stage. The rise in US and European index prices and the pressure on gold suggest that we are seeing a return of capital to the US markets. It remains to be seen if this is a recovery from the shock or a temporary respite.
