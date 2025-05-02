Gold: More Pressure

The pressure on gold intensified again at the end of the week. For the last several months, we have observed that consolidation in the first half of the week often follows a strong move in its second half.
Legal Disclaimer: MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment