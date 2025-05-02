What's Next: Fed & Boe Rate Decisions

On Wednesday, Powell and Сo are expected to keep the key rate unchanged, but the intrigue is all about signalling how soon to expect policy easing. The main obstacles are extremely high inflation expectations and forecasts of real price rises due to tariffs.

The Bank of England is set to announce its policy decision on Thursday, with markets anticipating a fourth rate cut in the current cycle - bringing the benchmark rate down to 4.25% from the current 4.5%. While the fate of the US tariffs creates the same uncertainty for everyone, it still manifests itself in the form of inflation in the US and economic pressure in the rest of the world. Hence, Europe's response is to cut rates.