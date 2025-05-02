College Releases Free Downloads For Dog Owners

British College of Canine Studies Launches Free Downloads on Dogs & Children and Responsible Dog Ownership

02/05/25 – UK: The British College of Canine Studies is proud to announce the release of two brand-new, informative and completely free downloads now available on its official website, .

The new resources - Dogs & Children and Responsible Dog Ownership - are designed to educate and support dog owners, families, and professionals working with dogs. Whether you're a parent introducing a dog to your household, or simply want to ensure you're providing the best care possible for your canine companion, these free guides offer practical advice, expert insight, and easy-to-follow tips.

Dogs & Children focuses on building safe, positive relationships between dogs and kids - a vital topic for families and professionals alike. Responsible Dog Ownership covers the essentials every dog owner should know, from health and behaviour to legal responsibilities and everyday care.

“Our goal is always to promote safer, happier relationships between people and dogs,” said a spokesperson for the British College of Canine Studies.“That's never more important than when it comes to children. By offering these downloads free of charge, we hope to reach more people with reliable, easy-to-understand information that can make a real difference. We hope to play our part in reducing dog related bite incidents both in public and in the family home. Things have been getting progressively worse long before lockdown but that certainly acted as an accelerant. The solution is a complex one that needs government intervention, new laws, enforcement of those laws, regulation of training and breeding, clamping down on puppy farms and the importing of overseas strays - there's so much to sort out. Education plays a big part and we're doing our bit.”

Both guides are available now at:

For media enquiries, interviews or more information, please contact:

Email: ...

Website: or