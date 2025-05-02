GBC AG Confirms “Buy” Rating For Energy S.P.A. – Price Target Set At € 1.30

EQS-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Study/Forecast

Augsburg, May 2, 2025 – GBC AG has updated its research report on Energy S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005500712) as part of a regular review. The analysts reaffirm their existing Buy rating , setting the new price target at € 1.30 .



Despite a challenging market environment marked by regulatory uncertainties and subdued investment activity in the Italian BESS/ESS (energy storage systems) market, Energy S.p.A. has strategically positioned itself for the future . The technology company has diversified its sales channels, expanded into international markets, and firmly established itself in high-growth segments, particularly in the business customer segment (C&I segment). The recent award of a major project by the Austrian highway operator ASFINAG underscores the growing confidence of international clients in Energy S.p.A.'s project expertise and technological platform.



A distinctive strength of Energy S.p.A. lies in its high level of vertical integration , ranging from battery modules to complete system integration. This structure enables the company to react flexibly to market developments and maintain control over quality, costs, and innovation – a clear competitive advantage compared to purely integrative providers.



Based on the strengthened order backlog, operational stabilization, and ongoing efficiency measures, GBC expects a gradual margin recovery and renewed growth over the medium term. The analysts therefore see Energy S.p.A. in a strong position for the coming quarters.



The full research report (German Language Version) is available for download at:



About Energy S.p.A.:

Energy S.p.A. is a leading Italian developer and manufacturer of stationary energy storage solutions (ESS) for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers comprehensive "Made in Italy" storage solutions and is characterized by a high degree of vertical integration, modular technologies, and an expanding international distribution network. Energy S.p.A. has been listed on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange since 2022.



About GBC AG

GBC AG, headquartered in Augsburg, is one of the leading independent research and advisory firms specializing in small and mid-sized listed companies in the German-speaking region. Since 1999, GBC has been supporting mid-sized companies with high-quality equity research, professional investor conferences, and comprehensive capital markets advisory services. Its range of services is complemented by GBC Kapital GmbH, which is responsible for corporate finance activities.



