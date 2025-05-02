EQS-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Einhell: Record revenue and earnings in financial year 2024

Einhell: Record revenue and earnings in financial year 2024 Landau a. d. Isar, 30.04.2025 – Einhell Germany AG, based in Landau/Isar, once again closes the 2024 financial year with record results: Group revenue grew by 14.2% year-on-year to EUR 1,109.7 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) reached a record level of EUR 98.5 million. This is an increase of 30.6% compared to 2023. The pre-tax margin is 8.9% (previous year: 7.8%). EBIT comes to EUR 101.2 million in financial year 2024, corresponding to an increase of 24.8%. Following a positive development in the previous year, the equity ratio improved again by 4.1% to 45.6%. Net cash position and dividend distribution The leading manufacturer of battery-powered tools and garden equipment has a net cash position of around EUR 20 million and is therefore debt-free on balance. Against the backdrop of the extremely good financial figures, the Supervisory Board and the Board of Directors have decided to increase the dividend distribution to EUR 1.50 per preference share (previous year: EUR 0.97) and EUR 1.48 per ordinary share (previous year: EUR 0.95). Clear increase in end customer demand in Western and Eastern Europe The positive revenue performance in the 2024 financial year is due primarily to a significant increase in end customer demand in the Western European sales market, including D/A/CH, also thanks to the high level of consumer interest in the Power X-Change family of battery-powered devices. Einhell was able to significantly increase its market share in the competitive environment. "With our Power X-Change platform, we are perfectly in tune with the lifestyle of DIY enthusiasts and professionals: One battery that powers over 300 devices allows for cordless working with maximum performance and safety - whether in the garden, workshop or household. By the end of 2027, we plan to have expanded our platform to 450 tools,” Einhell's CEO, Andreas Kroiss, states. The revenue performance in the Eastern Europe region, and Turkey in particular, was also good. Einhell proceeds with planned strategy in 2025 Despite challenging political and economic global conditions, Einhell Germany AG will adhere to its three-tiered strategy in the current financial year: this includes the international development of the Einhell brand, the expansion of the successful Power X-Change battery system and further international expansion. The company is actively countering the aforementioned challenges, for example by reducing its dependence on suppliers from China and broadening its supplier pool. An important step taken in this context is the company's own production plant for batteries and chargers in Hungary. "In the past financial year, we implemented important decisions to safeguard our procurement and supply chains against unpredictable external global influences. This strengthens our market position, especially in Europe," says Kroiss. Outlook for financial year 2025 For financial year 2025, the Einhell Group expects Group revenue of approx. EUR 1,160 million and a pre-tax margin of 8.5% to 9.0%. The Board of Directors thus expects the companies to be able to repeat last year's strong revenue and earnings performance in the current financial year.“The inflation trend going forward will be the crucial factor in determining whether end consumer demand for non-essential goods picks up or remains relatively weak,” Kroiss explains. Worldwide, Einhell is focused on continuously improving its presence in target markets and distribution through all relevant local sales channels. Einhell will continue to invest heavily in product development and brand development in 2025, in order to further optimise its product range, further expand its market-leading position with Power X-Change products and further establish the Einhell brand worldwide. About Einhell Germany AG Einhell is a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art tools and equipment for the house and garden. From its headquarters in Landau/Isar (Bavaria), the internationally successful company has continuously expanded its innovative rechargeable battery platform Power X-Change and is now the market leader in the area of cordless tools and garden equipment. For many years Einhell has set new standards in terms of endurance, performance, and safety. Einhell customers appreciate the freedom of cordless operation for all their DIY projects, as well as the excellent value for money that Einhell products represent and the first-class customer service offered by the company.

