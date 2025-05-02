EQS-News: MEDICLIN AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

MEDICLIN increases group operating result in the first quarter of 2025

Offenburg, 2 May 2025

MEDICLIN increases group operating result in the first quarter of 2025



MEDICLIN increases its group operating result to EUR 5.2 mill.

At EUR 184.8 mill., consolidated group sales are at the previous year's level Stable overall capacity utilisation of 85.0%

Offenburg, 02 May 2025: MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN 659 510) generated consolidated group sales of EUR 184.8 mill. in the first three months of 2025, on a par with the previous year (3M 2024: EUR 185.4 mill.). The group operating result improved by EUR 1.1 mill. compared to the same period of the previous year, from EUR 4.1 mill. to EUR 5.2 mill. Overall capacity utilisation of 85.0% (3M 2024: 85.0%) underlines a solid first quarter.



"We have successfully completed the first quarter of the current year. With stable capacity utilisation, stable sales and improved earnings, we are on the way to achieving our annual forecasts," comments Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN, on the development in the first quarter of 2025.



Developments in the segments



In the post-acute segment, sales totalled EUR 121.8 mill., up EUR 9.1 mill. or 8.1% on the previous year. At 22.0%, the cost of materials ratio was slightly below the previous year's figure of 22.3%. At EUR 26.8 mill., the absolute cost of materials was 6.6% higher than the previous year's figure (3M 2024: EUR 25.1 mill.). Personnel expenses increased by EUR 7.4 mill. or 11.9% to EUR 69.1 mill. compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The personnel expenses ratio rose to 56.7% (3M 2024: 54.8%). The operating result for the post-acute segment of EUR 4.9 mill. corresponds to a decrease of EUR 1.0 mill. compared to the previous year (3M 2024: EUR 5.9 mill.).



Sales in the acute segment totalled EUR 55.3 mill. (3M 2024: EUR 65.7 mill.). At EUR 15.7 mill., the cost of materials was EUR 3.9 mill. or 19.6% lower than in the same quarter of the previous year (3M 2024: EUR 19.6 mill.). The cost of materials ratio fell slightly to 28.4% (3M 2024: 29.8%). Personnel expenses totalled EUR 34.8 mill. and were therefore 12.4% lower than in the first three months of 2024

(3M 2024: EUR 39.7 mill.). The personnel expenses ratio was 62.8% after 60.4% in the same period of the previous year. The decline in sales and expense items in the acute segment is mainly due to the sale of the former MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig. The segment operating result totalled EUR 0.0 mill. after EUR –1.3 mill. in the first quarter of 2024.



Sales in the nursing care segment rose to EUR 6.2 mill. in the first quarter of 2025 (3M 2024: EUR 5.9 mill.), while the segment operating result of EUR –0.1 mill. was just below the same period of the previous year (3M 2024: EUR 0.0 mill.).



In the Service segment, sales increased by EUR 1.4 mill. to EUR 26.1 mill. (3M 2024: EUR 24.7 mill.). At EUR 0.4 mill., the segment operating result was EUR 0.9 mill. higher than in the same period of the previous year (3M 2024: EUR –0.5 mill.).



The interim report as at 31 March 2025 is available from today at in German and English.

For more information :



MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft

Okenstraße 27

77652 Offenburg

Germany



Investor Relations

Ender Gülcan

Phone +49 781/488-326

...











About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510) MEDICLIN includes 31 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The group has around 8,200 beds/care places and employs around 9,900 people.

In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patients integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.

MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group





