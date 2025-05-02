EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Eleving Group announces the first public shareholder meeting

The Management Board hereby convenes and announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the“Annual Meeting”) will be held on 2 June 2025 at 11:00 CEST at GSK Stockmann SA office located at 44, Avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg.



Shareholder registration will take place from 10:00 to 10:45 CEST at the premises of the Annual Meeting.



The Annual Meeting will be conducted by the Company's CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Māris Kreics from Luxembourg, with a live audio and video stream provided for the shareholders.



The agenda for the Annual Meeting is as follows: Presentation of the management report of the Management Board in respect of the statutory financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements and standalone annual accounts of the Company and its group for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024. Presentation of the reports of the independent auditor of the Company in respect of the statutory financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements and standalone annual accounts of the Company and its group for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024. Presentation of the observation report of the supervisory board of the Company (the“Supervisory Board”) in respect of the Management Board of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024. Presentation and approval of stand-alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024. Presentation and approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024. Allocation of the results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024. Presentation of the interim report of the Company for the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025 and the report of the Management Board regarding distribution of interim dividend based on Q1 2025 Interim Report Discharge to each of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company in respect of the performance of their mandates during the financial year ended 31 December 2024. Presentation and approval on an advisory non-binding basis (advisory vote) of the remuneration report for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024. Appointment of the approved statutory auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2025. Shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual Meeting or their representatives may refer to attachment“Convening Notice” in this announcement for further information regarding a participating in the Annual Meeting and the exercise of their rights. The Convening Notice and instructions on participation in the Annual Meeting, (including filling and submitting the voting before the meeting) in person in Luxembourg, or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons, is available in the attachments.



The record date for shareholders' participation at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders is 19 May 2025 (the“Record Date”). Only the persons who are shareholders on the Record Date with the number of shares held by them on the Record Date are authorized to participate in the General Meeting as well as to vote in writing before the General Meeting.



In order to attend the General Meeting, shareholders must provide (i) the Record Date Confirmation as indicated below, and (ii) the duly completed, dated and signed attendance, proxy and voting form as indicated below at the latest until 26 May 2025 17:00 EEST.



In order to be able to register for, participate in and vote at the General Meeting, shareholders are obliged to obtain a confirmation letter (the“Record Date Confirmation”) issued by the depository bank that is safeguarding their shares in the Company and stating the number of shares held by the shareholder on the Record Date. The Record Date Confirmation must be in writing and sent either by e-mail to ... or in a signed paper form by post to the registered office of the Company, at 8-10 Avenue de la Gare, L-1610 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Attn: AGM 2025/Management Board.



Shareholders have a right to participate in the meeting (including filling and submitting the voting before the meeting) in person in Luxembourg or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons as follows:



Please ensure that all required information and documents are provided by the specified deadline to facilitate your remote access to the AGM. While the webcast will allow shareholders to listen in real time, it will not enable remote participation or voting at the Annual Meeting.



As of the date of convening the Annual Meeting, the Company's subscribed share capital equals to EUR 1,171,088.24 and is divided into 117,108,824 shares, each having a nominal value of EUR 0.01 (one cent), all of which are fully paid up (the“Share Capital”). At the date of convening of the AGM, the Company holds 689,558 shares in treasury. Voting rights and dividend payout attached to shares held in treasury by the Company are suspended according to Luxembourg Law of 10 August 1915 on Commercial companies.



All files related to the Annual Meeting are available at the following link:



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's loan portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 mln customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued goes beyond EUR 2.0 bln. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024' research by Financial Times and Statista.



Read more:







